harvard-and-tufts-organize-online-conference-on-greek-revolution

The George Seferis Chair of Modern Greek Studies at Harvard University and the Karamanlis Chair of Hellenic and European Studies at The Fletcher School at Tufts will co-sponsor a two-day international conference marking the 200th anniversary since the 1821 Greek war of independence, titled “New Perspectives on the Greek Revolution.” The online conference will take place on September 24 and 25.

Distinguished scientists in various fields of research will approach this important event in European history from different angles, comparative and historic. Emphasis will be placed on the broader ideological, cultural, political and socio-economic dimensions of the Greek struggle for independence, as well as the way it was understood in later periods.

The conference will be prefaced by the Consul General of Greece in Boston, Stratos Efthimiou, and the professors at the Karamanlis and Seferis chairs, Konstantinos Arvanitopoulos and Panagiotis Roilos, respectively. The following professors will speak at the conference: Mark Beissinger, Alan Herinkson, Costas Douzinas, Patrice Higonnet, Christina Koulouri, Konstantinos Tsoukalas, Konstantina Botsiou, Nikos Alivizatos, Sofia Laiou, Alexandros Kyrou, Dimitris Kairidis, Elizabeth Prodromou, Spyridon Vlahopoulos, Costas Lavdas, Evangelos Prontzas, Kostas Kostis, George Alogoskoufis and Petros Vamvakas.

Information about the detailed program of the Conference can be found on the websites tinyurl.com/harvard-classics-events and tinyurl.com/karamanlis-events, while those who wish can attend the conference online at tinyurl.com/greek-revolution. [ANA-MPA]