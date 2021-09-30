SOCIETY

NGO repurposing food waste

ngo-repurposing-food-waste
[AP]

Greek NGO Boroume (“We Can”) is working to reduce food waste by collecting unsold fruit and vegetables from producers and traders and distributing them to those in need.

Since its inception in 2011, the NGO has distributed over 50 million portions of food from thousands of donors to more than 600 charities all over Greece, while over 500 tons of uneaten fruit and vegetables have been saved since 2015, when it started its cooperation with three farmers’ markets in Athens.

“There are indications from research in our country that we are among the most wasteful in Europe,” said Boroume head Anna Kampouropoulou.

Each Greek wastes an average of 142 kilos of food per year, it is estimated. Only 36% of households say they do not throw away food, while 12.4% of the country’s population (1.35 million citizens) are faced with food insecurity.

Food Charity
READ MORE
snf-donates-15-mln-euros-in-wake-of-disastrous-wildfires
NEWS

SNF donates 15 mln euros in wake of disastrous wildfires

The Ark of the World’s newest farm school has been operating near the port of Volos since 2017 and it is an agricultural and livestock paradise.
SOCIETY

A vital lesson in the healing power of nature

Volunteers at work. Since it was founded, THI Australia has donated more than 2 million Australian dollars – and 500,000 in April alone – to 10 organizations in Greece, including Together for the Child, Children’s Villages SOS, Medecins du Monde and the Emfasis Foundation.
DIASPORA

Stepping up for Greeks in need

signposts-with-controversial-english-translation-replaced-at-pedion-tou-areos-park
SOCIETY

Signposts with controversial English translation replaced at Pedion tou Areos park

[Reuters]
SOCIETY

Puppet makes cross-Europe trek to support child refugees

[File photo]
SOCIETY

New medical degree offered in English