Wildlife rescue group issues appeal for help

The Athens-based wildlife conservation group ANIMA has issued a cry for help as it struggles to cope with a leap in admissions at its first-aid center in the suburb of Kallithea.

“We are alarmed because the numbers are simply unmanageable in the present circumstances,” Maria Ganoti, the driving force behind the nonprofit organization, which treats injured animals from all over Greece, tells Kathimerini.

Admission records have shown that the group treated more than 10,000 animals last year from less than 6,300 the year before and had already seen a 30% increase by June this year compared to last.

“Everything has become more expensive and we have just 15 employees right now. The payroll costs, travel expenses and overhead are what’s burning us, because the rest of our needs are covered by donations in kind,” said Ganoti.