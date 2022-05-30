SOCIETY

Event to mark award for Smoke Free Greece campaign

Event to mark award for Smoke Free Greece campaign

A day ahead of World No Tobacco Day, the Hellenic Cancer Society, the Health Ministry and the American College of Greece (ACG) are organizing an event on Monday at the Byzantine and Christian Museum to mark the success of Smoke Free Greece, a nationwide campaign by the Cancer Society’s George D. Behrakis Research Lab and the ACG’s Institute of Public Health.

Aimed at raising awareness about the perils of tobacco, especially among schoolchildren, and at reducing smoking in our country, the initiative was given the top prize at the European Health Awards, with the European Commission describing it as the “most successful cancer prevention information campaign in Europe.”

The campaign is backed by pharmaceutical entrepreneur, philanthropist and avid champion of the anti-smoking movement George Behrakis, who was among a dozen eminent Greeks of the American diaspora awarded by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his recent visit to Washington. He was made a grand commander of the Order of the Phoenix.

