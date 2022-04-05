SOCIETY

Pfizer CEO receives top Greek honor for his work

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (R) awards the medal of the Golden Cross of the Order of the Redeemer, to Pfizer President and CEO Albert Bourla (L), at a special ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [ALEXANDER BELTES/EPA]

Pfizer President and CEO, Albert Bourla, received Greece’s highest civilian honor on Tuesday for his distinguished work in the pharmaceutical industry and his services to the country.

Bourla, a native of Thessaloniki, was awarded the medal of the Golden Cross of the Order of the Redeemer, by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at a ceremony at the presidential mansion in Athens.

“His path is the chronicle of the victory of science in the field of health, for the benefit of the common good,” Sakellaropoulou said in her address. “Hailing from a family of Holocaust survivors, he was able to realize his vision and apply scientific innovations that led to the discovery of the [Covid-19] vaccine, allowing the whole world to believe that the impossible was possible.”

Bourla responded that this distinction was “the most important” he has ever received, as “it comes from the homeland and the Greek State.” 
“I am very lucky to find myself in this position and be able to help.”

The Order of the Redeemer is the most important Greek Order and is awarded to Greek citizens who have distinguished themselves in defending the interests of their country or have provided exceptional social services in Greece or abroad. 

