Care for dementia patients is a ‘human right,’ says group on World Alzheimer’s Day

Nearly 206,366 people have been diagnosed with dementia in Greece, according to an international report released on Wednesday to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Day 2022, with forecasts showing that the number of people with dementia in the country is expected to climb to 298,617 by 2050.

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), up to 85% of the over 55 million people living with dementia worldwide may not receive post-diagnosis care. Both ADI and the Panhellenic Federation of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders have called on governments to apply key healthcare programs following diagnosis.

“We don’t question whether people with cancer need treatment, so why is it that when people receive a dementia diagnosis, they’re often not offered treatment or care? Repeatedly, they’re just told to get their end-of-life affairs in order. Coupled with improving diagnosis rates, post-diagnosis dementia care must be recognized as a human right,” ADI CEO Paola Barbarino said in a statement.

The World Alzheimer Report 2021 includes over 50 papers by leading experts from around the world and is supported by findings from three key global surveys, which received responses from 1,111 clinicians, 2,325 people with dementia and carers, and over 100 national Alzheimer and dementia associations.

September has been designated by ADI as a world awareness month for Alzheimer’s, dementia and related disorders. [AMNA]

