The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Health Initiative will pay about $750 million for the design and construction of three new, state-of-the-art hospitals in the cities of Komotini, Thessaloniki and Sparta, as part of an effort to improve healthcare outside the Greek capital.

The plan is for all three to be delivered in late 2025, the SNF said.

The SNF project is a joint corporation with Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Betaplan.