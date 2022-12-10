SOCIETY

UNICEF: Eight out of 10 youths have seen other children’s rights violated

[Shutterstock]

A whopping 82% of teenagers and young people say that they have witnessed a violation of another child’s rights, while only a small number of youngsters are sufficiently informed about their rights, as stated in the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, a poll for UNICEF Greece showed. 

Based on the survey, conducted through the organisation’s “U-Report Greece” platform, 71% or the respondents said they were present at a violation of a child’s rights but did not react, either because they were afraid or because they did not know what to do, while only 11% were present and reacted by informing a responsible adult. Another 18% of participants said they had never witnessed any violation.

When asked if they know how to react if their rights are violated, 67% of the youngsters answered that they have to talk to a competent body or authority, 28% said they will talk to their parents and 5% to their teachers.

Asked if they are aware of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was passed into law in Greece 30 years ago, 31% of respondents said that they know it, 34% responded negatively and 35% said they have heard something, but would like to know more. Another 46% stated that they know some of the rights contained in the Convention, but not all, 12% believe they know all of them, while 25% said that they do not know them and 16% that they are unsure.

A total of 384 teenagers and young people, aged 14-34, from all over Greece participated in the poll, with 65% of the participants aged 15- 19 years old. The full report will be presented by UNICEF on December 13, at the Cultural Center of the municipality of Athens.

Child Poll Survey

