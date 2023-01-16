Screen addiction affecting children’s learning habits

Children’s fixation on mobile phones and tablets begins before school and the impact on knowledge acquisition and concentration is already being noted by education and child health experts, who note that children lose interest in books, and complain of being bored when they are not “connected.”

“The first effects can be seen in primary school, but in secondary school the problems intensify. It’s the consequences when the screen is babysitting,” says Marina Tsolia, a pediatrics professor.

Teacher Alexandros Koupatsiris notes, “Children become alienated, no longer play outside, don’t move, don’t go for walks.”

Ilia Theotoka, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, stresses that computer games are made to create dependency in the user. “Their main feature is that they provide immediate rewards, such as dopamine, and affect the centers of the brain,” she says.