SOCIETY

Screen addiction affecting children’s learning habits

Screen addiction affecting children’s learning habits
[Getty Images]

Children’s fixation on mobile phones and tablets begins before school and the impact on knowledge acquisition and concentration is already being noted by education and child health experts, who note that children lose interest in books, and complain of being bored when they are not “connected.”

“The first effects can be seen in primary school, but in secondary school the problems intensify. It’s the consequences when the screen is babysitting,” says Marina Tsolia, a pediatrics professor.

Teacher Alexandros Koupatsiris notes, “Children become alienated, no longer play outside, don’t move, don’t go for walks.”

Ilia Theotoka, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, stresses that computer games are made to create dependency in the user. “Their main feature is that they provide immediate rewards, such as dopamine, and affect the centers of the brain,” she says. 

Health Technology Kids

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SNF program to bolster mental health services for children
SOCIETY

SNF program to bolster mental health services for children

Number of suicides in Greece up 25 pct since 2020, report shows
SOCIETY

Number of suicides in Greece up 25 pct since 2020, report shows

Can ancient art help us improve mental health?
CULTURE

Can ancient art help us improve mental health?

Younger people turning their backs on smoking
NEWS

Younger people turning their backs on smoking

Experts sound alarm over plummeting fertility rate
SOCIETY

Experts sound alarm over plummeting fertility rate

Goulandris museum researchers find saffron slows Alzheimer’s
SOCIETY

Goulandris museum researchers find saffron slows Alzheimer’s