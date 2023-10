Kathimerini has compiled a video of its staff’s furry and feathered friends in celebration of World Animal Day on Wednesday.

World Animal Day, held on October 4 in honor of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, seeks to raise awareness about animal rights and welfare.

Greece is estimated to have around 70,000 stray dogs and many more stray cats.

The video can be viewed on TikTok and Instagram.