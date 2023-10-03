Empress Theophano Prize being awarded to UN chief Antonio Guterres

This year’s Empress Theophano Prize is being awarded to the United Nations, in the name of its secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, for its humanitarian role in fostering multilateral cooperation, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The award-giving ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 9, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki’s Rotunda monument, and will be attended, among other distinguished guests, by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Following awards on education, science and art, this year the Theophano Foundation has focused on humanitarianism, especially under the prism of multilateralism as a catalyst to address global challenges.

In this context, the awarding of the Empress Theophano Prize 2023 to the UN is in recognition of this institution’s valuable contribution to building bridges between nations, its commitment to peace and its work in strengthening international cooperation spanning from sustainable development, disarmament, human rights and women’s rights to counter-terrorism and the protection of the planet.

The Foundation is also honoring Guterres’ service and his unwavering commitment to address global issues with an eye on future generations.

The Empress Theophano Prize was first awarded in 2020 to honor individuals or organizations who make outstanding contributions in bridging the historic diversities of Europe.

The foundation takes its name from Empress Theophano, a historic figure who helped bridge a divided Europe in the 10th century. A Byzantine princess, she became empress of the Holy Roman Empire by marriage and played a crucial role in improving relations between East and West.