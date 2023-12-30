The chronicle of a media alliance

Clockwise from left: The front page of the first Kathimerini English Edition, which came out on March 9, 1998, as an insert in the International Herald Tribune. A family photo from a reception celebrating the first day the joint publication between Kathimerini and the IHT went into circulation. Kathimerini owner Aristides Alafouzos, IHT publisher Richard McClean and Kathimerini’s Stamos Zoulas, Michalis Katsigeras and Antonis Karakousis peruse the first edition of the joint publication.

With a special event in the port of Piraeus, Kathimerini and The New York Times marked 25 years of a joint venture between the two media groups that share common values. Their encounter elevated English-language news coverage in Greece a quarter of a century ago. At Gate E2 in the port of Piraeus, Kathimerini and The New York Times celebrated 25 years of collaboration, marking the beginning of a joint venture between two media groups sharing common values. Their encounter elevated English-language news coverage in Greece a quarter of a century ago.

The collaboration began with the International Herald Tribune, owned by the New York Times and the Washington Post, marking only the second partnership of the international newspaper with a media outlet outside the United States. Alberto J. Cano, the current head of New York Times for conference and advertising in Greece, Cyprus, and North Macedonia, and a former member of the International Herald Tribune, noted that it was the fastest collaboration – “the first newspapers were published just five months after their initial meeting in October 1997.” The visionary behind this collaboration was the late Aristides Alafouzos, and Martha Dertili, one of the initial contributors, highlighted that his son, Themistoklis Alafouzos, continues the vision.

The reception for the 25th anniversary of The New York Times-Kathimerini partnership was held at the enchanting Petrini Warehouse venue in the port of Piraeus.

Twenty-five years ago, Aristides Alafouzos invited Alexis Papachelas, the executive editor of Kathimerini, to his office, urging the establishment of a collaboration with the International Herald Tribune. “He emphasized, constantly reminding us, that we are global citizens who should embrace cosmopolitanism, avoid narrow-mindedness, and excel in what Greeks are renowned for – looking outward and striving to conquer the world,” Papachelas said.

Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president, International of The New York Times Company, said he had been excited about the collaboration from the very beginning. “The idea was to partner with a newspaper of utmost quality that shares our values, aiming to blend local news seamlessly with the most important international stories,” he said.

Nikos Konstandaras, who remained with the English edition for 17 years, recalls about 1998, “I was invited by Alexis Papachelas to assume responsibility for the journalistic aspect of the project due to my experience in international media.” He stressed that the product couldn’t be a mere translation of the Greek edition’s reports.

Helen Konstantopoulos, vice president of International Circulation & Development at The New York Times, became engaged in the project approximately 20 years ago. “It was one of the initial two collaborations we established in Europe. The fact that it endures while many others have ceased is a testament to the unwavering support provided by the Alafouzos family to the collaboration and its product, along with the robust alignment between the two titles,” she told Kathimerini. “I am confident that this collaboration, in one form or another, will endure for the next 25 years,” she said.

Turning point

We stand at a global inflection point, just ahead of the AI revolution, Dunbar-Johnson stressed during the event, acknowledging that the exact transformations in the world and the media remain uncertain. “I don’t know if printed newspapers will persist indefinitely,” he said, “but I am hopeful that as long as we maintain a commitment to excellent journalism, it will transition into a digital format.”

He added he was proud about Monday’s event: “The fact that something like this has endured for 25 years, despite the challenging hurdles we have collectively faced, putting strains on our businesses, is profoundly satisfying. We have accomplished a great deal in these 25 years.” “The past two decades have not been easy,” Papachelas agreed.

After the brief speeches of the two and Tom Ellis, editor in chief of the English edition of Kathimerini, who stated that the newspaper is the main source of information worldwide about what is happening in Greece, Cyprus, and the wider region, the event moved on to its main part.

A half-hour discussion featured two prominent American journalists, Chief White House Correspondent for the New York Times Peter Baker, and Susan Glasser, known for her column “Letter from Biden’s Washington” in The New Yorker. They engaged with Papachelas on issues concerning the United States and the world.