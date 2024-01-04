SOCIETY

Experts call for plan to manage water resources

Experts are calling for the implementation of a comprehensive water policy and the creation of a central body for the management of water resources, under a National Sustainable Management Plan, as is the case in other European countries.

According to an opinion published by the Economic and Social Council of Greece (ESC) on “Sustainable management of water resources in climate crisis conditions” there is an imbalance in the water resources in different parts of the country. It found that western Greece has a surplus, for example, while areas such as Thessaly and eastern central Greece face a significant deficit despite floods.

“Climate change is leading to a further uneven distribution of rainfall, with a combination of more frequent heavy rains, which cause disasters and are difficult to exploit, and an extension of droughts,” said Dr Maria Mimikou, emeritus professor at the National Technical University of Athens.

