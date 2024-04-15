Annual parade in NY commemorates Independence Day

Hundreds of Greek Americans and guests braved the rain as they gathered along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue in New York to partake in the annual Greek Independence Day Parade, which commemorates the anniversary of the Greek War of Independence against Ottoman rule.

This year’s procession also paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

Dozens of diaspora organizations, communities, schools, and associations, accompanied by hundreds of citizens, many dressed in traditional attire and carrying Greek flags, adorned the streets with the colors of blue and white, lending a robust presence to this quintessential event of the Greek diaspora.

The parade was led by two-time Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs Defensive End, George Karlaftis, serving as the Grand Marshal.

Since 1938, this annual gathering has been orchestrated by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, a non-profit dedicated to nurturing an appreciation for Greek-American heritage and accomplishments.

“This significant occasion marks the commencement of Greece’s revolution for liberation from Ottoman Turkish rule on March 25th, 1821, emphasizing the enduring spirit of freedom cherished by the Greek American Community,” the organizers said.

Earlier, a Doxology service took place at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan, led by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. The service was attended by the Evzones, the soldiers comprising the presidential guard, and Greek MPs who came to New York to participate in the event.

“Raising the blue and white ensign of Greece and Cyprus reminds all of us that the struggle to defend freedom is never complete. We raise it with pride and exultation, for we know that it represents the blood and toil of our ancestors,” Elpidophoros said in a post on social media.

