sloukas-leads-olympiakos-up-to-third-in-the-euroleague

Olympiakos snatched another late win at home on Thursday, beating Fenerbahce, but Panathinaikos suffered its first home reverse to Villeurbanne on Friday.

The Reds beat the Turkish team 67-65 thanks to a last-ditch effort by Kostas Sloukas, two seconds from time, that cancelled Fener’s fightback from 11 points down at half-time (45-34).

Prolific though the Greeks were in the first 20 minutes, they only made 10 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth, but still managed to contain their visitors who wasted a good chance to win in Piraeus.

Sloukas, a former Fener player, was the top scorer for Olympiakos with 14 points, as the Reds have now moved up to third with five wins in seven games.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, went down 84-70 at home to Villeurbanne, two days after demolishing holder Anadolu Efes by 27.

The Greens looked like a spent force, as they trailed for most of the match and could not find that killer instinct that had them score from anywhere in the court on Wednesday.

The 16 points apiece scored by Daryl Macon and Ioannis Papapetrou did not suffice for the Greens, who have now slumped to a 2-5 record.