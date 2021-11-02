buzzer-beater-stuns-paok-at-home

Erik McCree had failed in all three efforts for a triple, as Peristeri tried to beat host PAOK in Thessaloniki. Yet when it really mattered, with a second left on the clock and with PAOK two points up, McCree made the shot that gave Peristeri a precious road win on Sunday in a spectacular finish.

McCree’s buzzer-beating three-pointer secured an 87-86 victory for the Athens team and confirmed that no matter how you fare in the rest of the game, its last few seconds reveal your true mettle.

At the age of 15 years, Neoklis Avdalas has also shown his mettle, becoming the youngest scorer in the history of Panathinaikos, as the Greens recorded an easy home win (77-54) over Kolossos Rhodes on Monday. Avdalas made five points in only his second appearance in the top flight.

AEK relied on its tight defense to beat Ionikos 65-59 at Nikaia, while Iraklis scored its first win, having new coach Stergios Koufos on its bench; the Thessaloniki club defeated host Larissa 70-55 on Sunday.

Promitheas secured bragging rights in Patra, beating crosstown rival Apollon 71-59 on Saturday, for its fourth win in five games.

Another great result on the road for Lavrio, that saw off Aris 73-69 at Thessaloniki. Lavrio is also on a 4-1 record

Leader Olympiakos was not in action this weekend.