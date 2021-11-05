SPORTS

Athens Authentic Marathon to be held Nov. 13-14

athens-authentic-marathon-to-be-held-nov-13-14
[File photo from Athens Marathon]

The 38th Athens Authentic Marathon will be held on the weekend of November 13-14, and a press conference on the annual run will be held on Wednesday, November 10, organizers said.

A new feature this year is that each race will consist of two groups that start at different times, in observance of health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 30,000 runners have registered so far, including 10,000 in the main race.

Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis will run the 5km race that starts from the Bodossakis Mansion on Amalias Avenue, at Syntagma Square, at 8 a.m. on Sunday. 

The press conference will be held at 1.30 p.m. at the covered Taekwondo Stadium. Half an hour earlier, the Marathon Expo 2021 fair will be inaugurated and will be open until November 13 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

[AMNA]

Athens Marathon
READ MORE
athens-half-marathon-to-be-dedicated-to-theodorakis
NEWS

Athens Half Marathon to be dedicated to Theodorakis

identical-losses-for-olympiakos-and-paok
SOCCER

Identical losses for Olympiakos and PAOK

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves the ball to Alexei Popyrin of Australia, at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. [Thibault Camus/AP]
SPORTS

Medvedev advances, Tsitsipas retires at Paris Masters

buzzer-beater-stuns-paok-at-home
BASKETBALL

Buzzer beater stuns PAOK at home

aek-beats-aris-to-stay-one-point-behind-olympiakos
SOCCER

AEK beats Aris to stay one point behind Olympiakos

sloukas-leads-olympiakos-up-to-third-in-the-euroleague
SPORTS

Sloukas leads Olympiakos up to third in the Euroleague