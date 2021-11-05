Athens Authentic Marathon to be held Nov. 13-14

The 38th Athens Authentic Marathon will be held on the weekend of November 13-14, and a press conference on the annual run will be held on Wednesday, November 10, organizers said.

A new feature this year is that each race will consist of two groups that start at different times, in observance of health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 30,000 runners have registered so far, including 10,000 in the main race.

Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis will run the 5km race that starts from the Bodossakis Mansion on Amalias Avenue, at Syntagma Square, at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The press conference will be held at 1.30 p.m. at the covered Taekwondo Stadium. Half an hour earlier, the Marathon Expo 2021 fair will be inaugurated and will be open until November 13 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

[AMNA]