anagennisi-karditsas-up-there-with-the-big-boys-in-the-cup

Seven top-flight teams and second-tier Anagennisi Karditsas have reached the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup after the midweek second-leg games, just before the Christmas recess.

Champion Olympiakos had Tiquinho score twice on Wednesday to overturn Levadiakos’ first-leg advantage (3-2) and win the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

AEK drew 1-1 at Kifissia on Thursday, but its 4-0 win in the first leg had left little to be decided anyway.

Panathinaikos also advanced, as it maintained its 2-1 advantage from the home game when it shared a goalless draw with host Volos on Thursday.

PAOK had to work hard to beat Super League 2 team Larissa 3-1 and 4-2 on aggregate, while crosstown rival Aris imposed its game at OFI to win 2-0 at Iraklio and 5-1 overall.

Panetolikos beat Niki Volou 1-0 twice to reach the last eight of the competition, as has Lamia that also beat its opponent, Ionikos, both home and away for a 3-0 aggregate result.

Anagennisi will be the desired pairing of all other teams in next Wednesday’s (December 29) draw, after trouncing third-division Agios Nikolaos 5-0 in Karditsa and 6-0 on aggregate.

The quarterfinals will take place on January 18-20 and 25-27.