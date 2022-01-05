apollon-keeper-verhulst-stops-olympiakos

Apollon Smyrnis held Olympiakos to a goalless draw at home on Wednesday, at the dawn of the new year for the Super League, allowing AEK to reduce the distance from the Reds to nine points.

The 0-0 result at Apollon’s Rizoupoli stadium is testament to the host’s Belgian keeper, Davino Verhulst, who stopped Olympiakos’ strikers time and again.

Olympiakos is now on 42 points, while AEK is on 33 after its 2-0 road win over Lamia, also on Wednesday. Levi Garcia and Nordin Amrabat were on target for the Yellows, as Lamia remained winless at home this season despite its return to its original home ground, the “Athanasios Diakos” stadium.

Later on Wednesday a convincing Panathinaikos won the most attractive game of this round, downing Aris 2-0 in Athens.

The depleted Thessaloniki team was not able to match the Greens, who had Sebastian Palacios and Aitor on the scoresheet. Panathinaikos remained fourth, two points behind third-placed PAOK whose game against Panetolikos was postponed due to Covid cases at the Agrinio team.

PAS Giannina is still fifth, beating visiting Ionikos 1-0 on Tuesday, and Asteras Tripolis overcame OFI at home by the same score.

The game between Atromitos and Volos was also postponed.