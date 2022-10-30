Unstoppable Greens trounce Volos, as AEK beats PAOK

Panathinaikos swept high-flying Volos on the road, to extend its perfect record in the Super League to unprecedented levels, but AEK is keeping up its chase after beating PAOK at home.

Never before had Panathinaikos started off in the league with 10 wins in as many games, and in 2022-23 it made history when it dismissed host Volos 5-1 away on Saturday, breaking the record of nine straight wins in 1994-95.

Sebastian Palacios scored twice toward the end of the first half in front of some 15,000 traveling fans, with Juankar, Adam Cerin and Andraj Sporar making it five for the Greens. Anthony Knockaert pulled one back for Volos from the penalty spot.

AEK stayed six points off the pace with a 2-0 win over PAOK at its Agia Sophia OPAP Arena, on Sunday, goals coming from Levi Garcia and Mijat Gacinovic.

It is end-October and PAOK has already slipped 14 points from the top, while AEK had made it six wins in a row in the league.

Olympiakos has joined Volos in third with its 2-0 home win over Lamia on Sunday, thanks to goals from James Rodriguez and Cedric Bakambu. Next Sunday Olympiakos will try to end Panathinaikos’ streak, at the Derby of Eternal Rivals to take place at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens.

Aris drew 1-1 at home with OFI Crete. The Iraklio team led with Jon Toral but Aris equalized with a spectacular bicycle kick by Andre Gray.

Levadiakos scored its first victory of the season, defeating Atromitos 2-1 at home. Ionikos remains winless, and bottom of the table, after its 1-1 draw with Panetolikos.

On Monday PAS Giannina entertains Asteras Tripolis.