SPORTS SOCCER

Reds’ European misery ends with another home loss

Reds’ European misery ends with another home loss
[Intime]

Olympiakos’ miserable run in Europe this year came to a close on Thursday with a 2-0 defeat at home to Nantes for the Europa League.

The French team waited till after the 70th minute to put puressure on its host in Piraeus and scored through Mostafa Mohamed on the 79th and Ludovic Blas on the 90th.

The Reds appeared to prioritize the upcoming Greek league derby against runaway leader Panathinaikos over their final European commitment for the season.

The result means the French have finished second in the group, while Olympiakos remained rooted at the foot of the mini-table with two points from six games, without a single win and without a goal or a point at home.

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Unstoppable Greens trounce Volos, as AEK beats PAOK
SOCCER

Unstoppable Greens trounce Volos, as AEK beats PAOK

Panionios marks centenary since it left Smyrna
SPORTS

Panionios marks centenary since it left Smyrna

Draw at Freiburg puts Olympiakos out of Europe
SOCCER

Draw at Freiburg puts Olympiakos out of Europe

Sporar grabs late winner to keep Panathinaikos perfect
SOCCER

Sporar grabs late winner to keep Panathinaikos perfect

Panathinaikos extends perfect run to eigh wins
SOCCER

Panathinaikos extends perfect run to eigh wins

Olympiakos avoids defeat in Azerbaijan
SOCCER

Olympiakos avoids defeat in Azerbaijan