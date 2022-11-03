Reds’ European misery ends with another home loss

Olympiakos’ miserable run in Europe this year came to a close on Thursday with a 2-0 defeat at home to Nantes for the Europa League.

The French team waited till after the 70th minute to put puressure on its host in Piraeus and scored through Mostafa Mohamed on the 79th and Ludovic Blas on the 90th.

The Reds appeared to prioritize the upcoming Greek league derby against runaway leader Panathinaikos over their final European commitment for the season.

The result means the French have finished second in the group, while Olympiakos remained rooted at the foot of the mini-table with two points from six games, without a single win and without a goal or a point at home.