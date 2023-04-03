SPORTS

Michel quits as coach of Olympiakos

[Intime News]

Jose Miguel Gonzalez resigned as coach of Olympiakos on Monday following a draw in the second round of the Greek playoffs. The former Real Madrid midfielder and Spain international known as Michel ended his second spell as manager of the Piraeus club after drawing with Aris 2-2 on Sunday.

The club named French assistant Jose Anigo as interim coach.

Olympiakos, the defending Greek champion, remained third in the standings, three points behind leaders Panathinaikos and AEK Athens. Third was also where Olympiakos finished the regular season, and Michel appeared to have lost the owners’ faith that he could mount a title challenge.

Michel came to Olympiakos after stints at Marseille, Malaga and Getafe. His first stint at Olympiakos from 2013-15 netted two Greek Super League titles and the Greek Cup.

[AP]

Soccer

