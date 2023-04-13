Reds beat Baskonia and finish top of the Euroleague table

Olympiakos completed the regular season of the Euroleague with an 86-78 victory at home over Baskonia on Thursday that confirmed it has finished top of the table.

The Reds dominated the game at the Peace and Friendship Stadium from start to finish and gave their fans some spectacular plays as well as the joy of another win, the 24th in all 34 games.

The numerous turnovers of the Greek team were more than offset by its impressive scoring rate, against a visitor who played for its life in the competition.

Sasha Vezenkov paced the Reds with 23 points, while Kostas Papanikolaou added 16.

The Greek champion will now have to wait to find out who will be its opponent in the best-of-five playoffs, where it will enjoy home advantage.

On Friday Panathinaikos bids goodbye to this season’s Euroleague with a visit to Partizan Belgrade.