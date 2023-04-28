Olympiakos wins the men’s volleyball league title

Olympiakos has extended its men’s volleyball league title record to 31 trophies after seeing off rival PAOK in the Volley League finals.

The Reds have won the best-of-five series with a 3-1 score, securing two victories at home and winning at Thessaloniki on Friday, with a 3-0 result too, to clinch the title and return to their throne.

Olympiakos had beaten Milon in the semis, while PAOK had eliminated former champion Panathinaikos.

The Reds have therefore completed a double of sorts this year, having also won the CEV Challenge Cup.

PAOK has won the Greek Cup while Panathinaikos ended the season with the League Cup Nikos Sanaras and the Super Cup.