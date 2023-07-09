Europe’s leading jump this year by Miltos Tentoglou

Olympic gold medalist Miltos Tentoglou recorded the best effort in Europe this year measuring 8.38 meters at the long jump event of the Greek Championships on Sunday.

Tentoglou had all four jumps of his above 8.10 m. but his last effort in the final of the championships at Volos gave him the third best jump in the world so far this season, with a favorable wind at just 0.4 m/sec.

He has also made the mark for next summer’s Olympic Games.

Speaking after the final the Grevena-born jumper said his big target is this summer’s World Championship, whose title remains elusive for the Greek champion.

Another Greek Olympian, Katerina Stefanidi, comfortably won the women’s pole vault clearing 4.61 meters.