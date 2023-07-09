SPORTS TRACK & FIELD

Europe’s leading jump this year by Miltos Tentoglou

Europe’s leading jump this year by Miltos Tentoglou

Olympic gold medalist Miltos Tentoglou recorded the best effort in Europe this year measuring 8.38 meters at the long jump event of the Greek Championships on Sunday.

Tentoglou had all four jumps of his above 8.10 m. but his last effort in the final of the championships at Volos gave him the third best jump in the world so far this season, with a favorable wind at just 0.4 m/sec.

He has also made the mark for next summer’s Olympic Games.

Speaking after the final the Grevena-born jumper said his big target is this summer’s World Championship, whose title remains elusive for the Greek champion.

Another Greek Olympian, Katerina Stefanidi, comfortably won the women’s pole vault clearing 4.61 meters.

Track & Field

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor calls for guilty verdicts in football hooligan murder case
NEWS

Prosecutor calls for guilty verdicts in football hooligan murder case

Flares land fans in trouble
NEWS

Flares land fans in trouble

Three medals for Greeks in Indoor Europeans, with Tentoglou gold again
TRACK & FIELD

Three medals for Greeks in Indoor Europeans, with Tentoglou gold again

Greek veteran Ntrismpioti wins gold in Munich
EUROPEAN ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Greek veteran Ntrismpioti wins gold in Munich

Tentoglou narrowly misses out on Worlds gold
TRACK & FIELD

Tentoglou narrowly misses out on Worlds gold

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup, report says
SPORTS

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup, report says