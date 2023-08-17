Shooter Anna Korakaki wins silver in World Championships

Greek Olympic shooter Anna Korakaki secured silver on Thursday at the women’s 10m air pistol shooting sport event of the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Korakaki clinched 238.3 points at the event, with China’s Jiang Ranxin winning gold.

“Every competition is different and every competition is special,” the Rio 2016 champion said after the final. “This is my fourth medal in a row at a world championships. I’m very honoured, I’m very happy and I’m very thankful.”

Li Xue, also from China, took the bronze.

🥈 Aργυρή Παγκόσμια Πρωταθλήτρια η Αννα Κορακάκη. Η Ολυμπιονίκη της σκοποβολής κατέκτησε το αργυρό μετάλλιο στο Παγκόσμιο Πρωτάθλημα του Μπακού στο αεροβόλο πιστόλι των 10μ. Πολλά συγχαρητήρια Αννα#TeamHellas 🇬🇷#AnnaKorakaki#RoadtoParis2024 pic.twitter.com/AleGHrPkNS — Ηellenic Olympic Committee (@HellenicOlympic) August 17, 2023