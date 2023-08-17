SPORTS

Shooter Anna Korakaki wins silver in World Championships

Shooter Anna Korakaki wins silver in World Championships
[@HellenicOlympic Twitter Account]

Greek Olympic shooter Anna Korakaki secured silver on Thursday at the women’s 10m air pistol shooting sport event of the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Korakaki clinched 238.3 points at the event, with China’s Jiang Ranxin winning gold. 

“Every competition is different and every competition is special,” the Rio 2016 champion said after the final. “This is my fourth medal in a row at a world championships. I’m very honoured, I’m very happy and I’m very thankful.”

Li Xue, also from China, took the bronze. 

Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is staying with Bucks
SPORTS

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is staying with Bucks

Water polo team makes the final
SPORTS

Water polo team makes the final

Soccer security discussed in view of UEFA Super Cup final
SPORTS

Soccer security discussed in view of UEFA Super Cup final

Anna Korakaki wins gold in women’s 25m air pistol in European Games
SPORTS

Anna Korakaki wins gold in women’s 25m air pistol in European Games

Paris 2024 flame to be lit on April 16, organisers say
OLYMPICS

Paris 2024 flame to be lit on April 16, organisers say

Euros expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations
NEWS

Euros expansion leaves drama-lite qualifying for big nations