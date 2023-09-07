Disappointing Greece goes down 3-0 in Eindhoven

Greece suffered a bad 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in Eindhoven that diminished its chances of advancing from its Euro 2024 qualifying group. All goals on Thursday came in a first half that came straight out of coach Gus Poyet’s nightmares.

Greece appeared to be particularly problematic in defending counter attacks and set pieces, showing a more fragile and error-prone defense than that in Paris against France a few months ago.

Marten De Roon opened the score with ease on the 17th minute in the third chance the hosts got in the game, as the Greeks were unable to defend a corner kick from the right.

In one of the Dutch counters keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos stood tall to deny the hosts with a spectacular save on the 28th minute.

Then on the 31st minute Denzel Dumfries crossed the ball across the box to an unmarked Cody Gakpo who made it 2-0.

The Greeks had a decent chance for a goal on the 35th with a Dimitris Kourbelis close-range header that went wide.

A minute later Greece was spared a third goal when a Dumfries shot hit the upright, but on the 39th Dumfries crossed for Wout Weghorst who headed it in for 3-0.

Tasos Bakasetas took a free kick late in the first half but Dutch keeper Mark Flekken pushed it away.

The second half was a damage limitation exercise for Greece, with the Netherlands seemingly disinterested in adding to its tally – though they were still closer to scoring than the visitors.

Greece will next host Gibraltar in Athens on Sunday night.