Referees call off walkout

The referees of the Super League have reversed their decision not to officiate Round 14 of the soccer championship, which means that games will go ahead at the weekend as normal.

The refs met on Wednesday afternoon and announced their decision after pressure from the Greek Soccer League (EPO), and as a goodwill gesture in view of their scheduled meeting with the minister of citizen protection next week.

Referees announced their abstention last week, protesting as what they say are dangerous working conditions.

Referees in Greece are frequently the victims of violent fan attacks, and several have had their homes and vehicles set on fire.

