Greens crush Monaco, Reds lose at Baskonia

Panathinaikos crushed Monaco in Athens on Thursday and has stayed in the top four of the Euroleague table, while Olympiakos suffered a second loss in Spain in 48 hours, this time going down at Baskonia on Friday.

After one of its most emphatic performances this season, Panathinaikos dismissed Monaco 88-63 for its 13th victory in 21 games.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Olympic Sports Hall, the Greens were irresistible on the night and led throughout the game, with the foot firmly on the gas from start to finish.

Mathias Lessort was outstanding with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Kendrick Nun added another 21 points.

Olympiakos, on the other hand, lost 80-69 at Baskonia and slipped to an 11-10 record, standing ninth in the table.

After a balanced first half (33-32 at half-time), Baskonia ran away with the lead, never allowing Olympiakos to get back into the game and dispute the Basques’ supremacy.

Alec Peters was a shadow of his usual self (two points only), while Isaiah Canaan scored 19 points and Nikola Milutinov made 12 points plus 14 rebounds for Olympiakos.