Athens derby draw brings PAOK joint top

PAOK has joined Panathinaikos at the top of the Super League table after the Greens drew 2-2 at champion AEK on Sunday night.

The Athens derby at Nea Filadelfia had a dramatic finish, with AEK escaping defeat with a penalty kick deep into injury time.

The host at the OPAP Arena led with Levi Garcia, Panathinaikos turned things around with goals from both its center backs, Tin Jedvaj and Willian Arao, before Garcia earned AEK a point with a spot kick six minutes into the time added-on.

That result has given PAOK the chance to match Panathinaikos’ point tally, with a 4-0 home win over struggling PAS Giannina, goals coming from Abdul Rahman Baba, Soualiho Meite and Stefanos Tzimas, plus an own goal by Daan Rienstra.

Olympiakos reduced its distance from the top from eight to six points and has Youssef El-Arabi to thank for his late winner at Kifissia in the Reds’ 3-2 result. Giorgos Masouras and Fran Navarro put the visitors 2-0 up, Ivan Milisevic and Ognjen Ozegovic scored for Kifissia, but El-Arabi had the last laugh five minutes from time.

Panathinaikos and PAOK are on 41 points, AEK has 39, Olympiakos reached 35 and Aris climbed to 30 with its 4-0 thrashing of Panetolikos away.

In other weekend games, sixth-placed Asteras downed Volos 1-0 in Tripoli, seventh Atromitos drew 1-1 with OFI and Panserraikos moved up to ninth with its 2-0 triumph at Lamia.