Fans returning to stadiums

Sticking to the government’s pledge, Deputy Sports Minister Giannis Vroutsis told Parliament on Monday that fans will return to soccer stadiums on February 13 after a ban imposed last December in response to a spate of sports-related violence.

Vroutsis said that also on February 13, the new Permanent Committee to Address Violence will “get to work” and will be responsible for imposing strict sanctions and penalties. He said a camera surveillance system will be implemented in March. “No match will be contested with spectators if the cameras aren’t installed,” he stressed, adding that fan identification systems will be implemented at stadiums in April.