PAOK leads Super League table downing the Greens

PAOK beat Panathinaikos on Sunday and is now alone on top of the Super League table, while the Greens have slumped to third after AEK’s win over OFI.

The top-of-the-table clash in Thessaloniki had PAOK win 2-1 through a pair of Kiril Despodov goals. Greece captain Tasos Bakasetas had temporarily equalized for his first goal in the green jersey.

PAOK is now on 47 points and Panathinaikos on 44, while AEK has moved up 45 through its 3-0 triumph over OFI at home, goals coming from Ezequiel Ponce (twice) and Tom van Veert, though Ponce’s first goal appeared to have started from an AEK foul.

Olympiakos remained six points off the pace with a 3-1 win over struggling PAS Giannina in Piraeus. Andreas Ntoi, Fran Navarro and Stevan Jovetic were on target for the Reds, while Pedro Conde scored the visitors’ consolation goal.

Aris rose to 33 points, in fifth, with a 1-0 road win over Kifissia on Saturday thanks to a Yiannis Fetfatzidis strike.

In other weekend games, sixth-placed Asteras Tripolis beat visiting Atromitos 3-1, Panserraikos shared a 2-2 draw with Volos, and Lamia won 2-1 at Panetolikos.