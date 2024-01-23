PAO signs Bakasetas

Greek soccer international Tasos Bakasetas arrived in Athens on Monday night to complete his transfer to Panathinaikos, which is coached by Turkish coach Fatih Terim.

Bakasetas, who was signed from Turkish club Trabzonspor, told reporters that “it was hard to say goodbye to Trabzonspor.”

“I will love them for a lifetime. I had come full circle there, I was looking for a new challenge,” he said.

The Greek striker, who helped the Turkish club win the league for the first time in 38 years, also referred to Terim, “who is a legend” in Turkey, and expressed appreciation to Panathinaikos who convinced him to sign.