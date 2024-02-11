Kedziora cancels AEK’s lead at Toumba, keeping PAOK on top

PAOK and AEK canceled each other out at Sunday’s Super League top-of-the-table clash at Toumba, a result that has allowed Panathinaikos and Olympiakos to edge closer to the top with their convincing wins.

The 1-1 result between PAOK and AEK in Thessaloniki appears fair overall, but AEK might feel it has let victory slip through its fingers as it had led for about 40 minutes through Niclas Eliasson’s goal on the 47th, before Tomasz Kedziora equalized two minutes from the end.

Panathinaikos imposed itself on Panserraikos with a 3-0 result at Serres. The Greens had Benjamin Verbic, Sebastian Palacios and Alexander Jeremejeff on the scoresheet.

Olympiakos had its new coach Jose Luis Mendilibar at the stands on Saturday as he prepared to replace sacked Carlos Carvalhal, and the Reds thrashed OFI Crete 4-0 at home. Giorgos Masouras, Ayoub El Kaabi, Daniel Podence and Kostas Fortounis scored for the Reds.

PAOK leads with 51 points, Panathinaikos has 50, AEK is on 49, Olympiakos climbed to 44, Aris reached 35 and Lamia moved up to 33.

In a weekend where only half of the Super League teams got to score, PAS Giannina shared a goalless draw with Aris, as did Kifissia with Volos, Lamia came from behind to beat Asteras Tripolis 2-1 and 10-man Panetolikos defeated Atromitos 1-0 at home.