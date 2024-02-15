SPORTS SOCCER

First-leg win for Olympiakos over Ferencvaros

First-leg win for Olympiakos over Ferencvaros
[Intime]

Olympiakos has taken the first step to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as it beat Hungary’s Ferencvaros 1-0 in Piraeus on Thursday.

This was also the debut of new Olympiakos manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, with the Spaniard starting his career at the Georgios Karaiskakis with victory.

In its first home game with fans in over two months, the Piraeus team was better than its visitor throughout the game, even if it had to wait on the second minute for the Video Assistant Referee to annul a Ferencvaros goal as offside.

With five Greeks in its starting lineup – a rare occurrence these days – Olympiakos improved as the game went along, and eventually found the winning goal seven minutes from time, when Rodinei fed Ayoub El Kaabi and the Moroccan tucked it in to give the Reds the advantage ahead of the second leg.

The return match is scheduled for next Thursday in Budapest.

Soccer Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kedziora cancels AEK’s lead at Toumba, keeping PAOK on top
SOCCER

Kedziora cancels AEK’s lead at Toumba, keeping PAOK on top

Derby turns green, while PAOK remains on top
SOCCER

Derby turns green, while PAOK remains on top

PAOK leads Super League table downing the Greens
SOCCER

PAOK leads Super League table downing the Greens

Goal feast for Super League leaders
SOCCER

Goal feast for Super League leaders

Penalty drama sees AEK and Olympiakos eliminated from Cup
SOCCER

Penalty drama sees AEK and Olympiakos eliminated from Cup

Athens derby draw brings PAOK joint top
SOCCER

Athens derby draw brings PAOK joint top