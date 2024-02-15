First-leg win for Olympiakos over Ferencvaros

Olympiakos has taken the first step to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as it beat Hungary’s Ferencvaros 1-0 in Piraeus on Thursday.

This was also the debut of new Olympiakos manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, with the Spaniard starting his career at the Georgios Karaiskakis with victory.

In its first home game with fans in over two months, the Piraeus team was better than its visitor throughout the game, even if it had to wait on the second minute for the Video Assistant Referee to annul a Ferencvaros goal as offside.

With five Greeks in its starting lineup – a rare occurrence these days – Olympiakos improved as the game went along, and eventually found the winning goal seven minutes from time, when Rodinei fed Ayoub El Kaabi and the Moroccan tucked it in to give the Reds the advantage ahead of the second leg.

The return match is scheduled for next Thursday in Budapest.