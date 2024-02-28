Probe into online threats against soccer committee observer

The Permanent Committee for Combating Violence said on Tuesday it will forward to the competent prosecutor the complaints lodged by its observer at the Greek soccer league PAOK-Olympiakos match on February 18, for threatening online posts against him.

Aristidis Bekos said he received online threats after PAOK was punished by Greek soccer authorities, having to play one game behind closed doors for the use of fireworks during the game in Thessaloniki which visiting Olympiakos won 4-1.

The government has been cracking down on sports-related violence in recent months with new legislation that foresees tougher penalties for offenders and clubs.