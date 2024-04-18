SPORTS

UEFA probing PAOK complaint

UEFA probing PAOK complaint

The European soccer governing body, UEFA, has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to look into complaints issued by Thessaloniki club PAOK over the treatment of its fans and members of its team by the Belgian police in the game against Club Brugge for the Conference League competition last week.

The move followed a letter sent by Thessaloniki Mayor Stelios Angeloudis and complaints by PAOK to UEFA and the Greek government. The foreign ministries of the two countries also cooperated on the issue. UEFA noted that it has appointed the inspector to look into the complaints, as it places the utmost importance on the safety of all fans at its events.

Soccer

