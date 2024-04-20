SPORTS

Olympiakos players get hero’s welcome after Istanbul

[Kostas Karatzas/Intime News]

Fans gathered outside Athens International Airport on Friday morning to greet Olympiakos soccer players after their team beat Turkish club Fenerbahce 3-2 in a penalty shootout in Istanbul on Thursday night, securing qualification to the Conference League semifinals, where they will meet England’s Aston Villa.

Fenerbahce won the second leg 1-0 after extra time, leveling the aggregate score at 3-3. Olympiakos had won the first leg in Athens 3-2. It is the first time Olympiakos has qualified for the semifinal of a European soccer competition.

Soccer

