PAO stadium on track

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said on Friday that the new Panathinaikos stadium in the Votanikos district of Athens is on track and that the goal is to have it delivered by 2026.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Panathinaikos Athletic Club President Panagiotis Malakates, Doukas said the project is gaining momentum.

“We are fully aware of the responsibility and the effort required in the immediate future. The work has already started. Our crews are proceeding with the preparatory cleaning-demolition works and the contractor will be installed in the next few days. And I say this with great joy and responsibility toward the citizens of Athens and the friends of Panathinaikos,” he said.