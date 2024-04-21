SPORTS

PAO stadium on track

PAO stadium on track

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said on Friday that the new Panathinaikos stadium in the Votanikos district of Athens is on track and that the goal is to have it delivered by 2026.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Panathinaikos Athletic Club President Panagiotis Malakates, Doukas said the project is gaining momentum.

“We are fully aware of the responsibility and the effort required in the immediate future. The work has already started. Our crews are proceeding with the preparatory cleaning-demolition works and the contractor will be installed in the next few days. And I say this with great joy and responsibility toward the citizens of Athens and the friends of Panathinaikos,” he said.

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Olympiakos players get hero’s welcome after Istanbul
SPORTS

Olympiakos players get hero’s welcome after Istanbul

Olympiakos reaches its first European semifinal, as PAOK crashes out
SOCCER

Olympiakos reaches its first European semifinal, as PAOK crashes out

UEFA probing PAOK complaint
SPORTS

UEFA probing PAOK complaint

Greek Soccer Federation denies doping allegations
NEWS

Greek Soccer Federation denies doping allegations

AEK and Panathinaikos win, Panetolikos triumphs
SOCCER

AEK and Panathinaikos win, Panetolikos triumphs

Everything to play for next week for Olympiakos and PAOK
SOCCER

Everything to play for next week for Olympiakos and PAOK