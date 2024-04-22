SPORTS SOCCER

Reds’ U19 team wins European Youth League

Reds’ U19 team wins European Youth League

Olympiakos has become the first Greek club to win any European trophy, as it won UEFA’s Youth League on Monday beating AC Milan in the final.

After an emphatic run to the final of the Under-19 tournament, the Reds managed to defeat the Italian giants 3-0 at Nyon in Switzerland and win the cup against the odds.

The players of coach Sotiris Sylaidopoulos had to wait until the hour mark to make their supremacy count. First through Christos Mouzakitis and then via Antonis Papakanellos and Fanis Bakoulas, they scored three times within six minutes to settle the final in the Greeks’ favor.

Soccer Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Olympiakos beats PAOK, as AEK and Panathinaikos win away
SOCCER

Olympiakos beats PAOK, as AEK and Panathinaikos win away

Olympiakos reaches its first European semifinal, as PAOK crashes out
SOCCER

Olympiakos reaches its first European semifinal, as PAOK crashes out

AEK and Panathinaikos win, Panetolikos triumphs
SOCCER

AEK and Panathinaikos win, Panetolikos triumphs

Everything to play for next week for Olympiakos and PAOK
SOCCER

Everything to play for next week for Olympiakos and PAOK

Late equalizer keeps PAOK in the lead
SOCCER

Late equalizer keeps PAOK in the lead

Panathinaikos brings AEK down from the top
SOCCER

Panathinaikos brings AEK down from the top