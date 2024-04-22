Reds’ U19 team wins European Youth League

Olympiakos has become the first Greek club to win any European trophy, as it won UEFA’s Youth League on Monday beating AC Milan in the final.

After an emphatic run to the final of the Under-19 tournament, the Reds managed to defeat the Italian giants 3-0 at Nyon in Switzerland and win the cup against the odds.

The players of coach Sotiris Sylaidopoulos had to wait until the hour mark to make their supremacy count. First through Christos Mouzakitis and then via Antonis Papakanellos and Fanis Bakoulas, they scored three times within six minutes to settle the final in the Greeks’ favor.