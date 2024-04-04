SPORTS SOCCER

Panathinaikos brings AEK down from the top

[Intime]

Panathinaikos came from behind to inflict AEK’s first defeat in 22 league games and allow PAOK to go top of the Super League table, while Olympiakos also remains in the title race.

The Greens defeated the champion 2-1 at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium on Wednesday, in a game whose first half was among the season’s most spectacular.

AEK took an early lead with Domagoj Vida, but Panathinaikos turned things around with two goals in two minutes by Greek internationals Tasos Bakasetas and Fotis Ioannidis before half-time.

PAOK snatched the opportunity and returned to the table’s summit through its own come-from-behind victory over visiting Lamia with a 3-1 score.

Lamia went ahead thanks to Ruben Martinez, but PAOK responded with goals from Yiannis Michailidis and a brace by Stefan Schwab to land all three points.

Olympiakos bounced back from its loss at AEK to down Aris 3-0 in Piraeus, goals coming from Ayoub El Kaabi, Daniel Podence and Joao Carvalho.

PAOK is now on 66 points, AEK stayed on 65, Panathinaikos has risen to 62 and Olympiakos to 60, Aris has 48 and Lamia 34.

