PAOK keeps up the heat on AEK, beating Olympiakos

PAOK has kept up the pressure on AEK and practically dumped Olympiakos out of the title race in the Super League with its 2-0 home win on Sunday, in a game postponed from last month.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd at Toumba, PAOK played a clever game against predictably tired Olympiakos, who three days earlier had beaten Aston Villa to reach the Conference League final.

The hosts led from the 26th minute with a Taison shot, and doubled their lead on the 65th through an Andrija Zivkovic goal.

The result means PAOK is now within a point from leader AEK with two games left to play, while Olympiakos stayed fourth. On Wednesday Olympiakos hosts AEK and PAOK entertains Panathinaikos.

In the final round of games for the playouts on Saturday, Panserraikos defeated Kifissia 2-0, PAS Giannina drew 1-1 with Volos, Asteras Tripolis won 1-0 at Atromitos and OFI lost 2-1 at home to Panetolikos.

The final table of the playouts is as follows: Panserraikos and Asteras on 38 points, Panetolikos on 36, OFI on 35, Atromitos on 34, Volos on 33, Kifissia on 28 and PAS Giannina on 23.

Kifissia and PAS Giannina are going down to Super League 2, while Athens Kallithea and Levadiakos are going up.