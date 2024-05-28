SPORTS

French referees slam Frappart incident

The French Union of Referees (SAFE) expressed its condemnation on Monday after French ref Stephanie Frappart had to be escorted off the pitch by police following Saturday’s cup final between Panathinaikos and Aris.

Frappart was accosted by Aris officials after the game, which PAO won 1-0.

“Such attitudes once again show the most complete disrespect and the most absurd negligence regarding the referee’s job and the bias of the officials in this match, there is still a lot of work to be done,” SAFE said.

It added that French referees were appointed following a request by the Greek federation for absolute neutrality, for a match played behind closed doors. It said four important decisions were made, all correct.

