Restrictions for Europa Conference League final announced

Police in Athens have announced restrictions for the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Italian side Fiorentina that will be played at the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfia next Wednesday.

Under the restrictions, each fan base will have designated meeting points, from where they will proceed to the stadium and pass through checkpoints on the way.

Olympiacos fans with tickets (red) will meet at Neo Faliro, near the Peace and Friendship Stadium, before being ferried from the adjacent metro station to the Perissos stop on special services.

While travelling on the metro, all fans must carry their police ID with them and must not carry a bag larger than an A4 size page (larger bags can be left at the stadium in Neo Faliro) with them.

Olympiacos fans with white tickets can board metro trains at the Thissio or Irini stations.

The Fiorentina fans will congregate at the Olympic Stadium and will be escorted on buses to and from the OPAP Arena.

All fans should expect body checks for illegal substances and objects, while local residents will be supplied with personal passes for the stadium area, where security measures will be strictly enforced.

The police measures also include traffic and parking restrictions in a number of areas, which run from Monday to early Thursday morning.