NEWS

Restrictions for Europa Conference League final announced

Restrictions for Europa Conference League final announced
[InTime News]

Police in Athens have announced restrictions for the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Italian side Fiorentina that will be played at the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfia next Wednesday.

Under the restrictions, each fan base will have designated meeting points, from where they will proceed to the stadium and pass through checkpoints on the way.

Olympiacos fans with tickets (red) will meet at Neo Faliro, near the Peace and Friendship Stadium, before being ferried from the adjacent metro station to the Perissos stop on special services.

While travelling on the metro, all fans must carry their police ID with them and must not carry a bag larger than an A4 size page (larger bags can be left at the stadium in Neo Faliro) with them.

Olympiacos fans with white tickets can board metro trains at the Thissio or Irini stations.

The Fiorentina fans will congregate at the Olympic Stadium and will be escorted on buses to and from the OPAP Arena.

All fans should expect body checks for illegal substances and objects, while local residents will be supplied with personal passes for the stadium area, where security measures will be strictly enforced.

The police measures also include traffic and parking restrictions in a number of areas, which run from Monday to early Thursday morning.

Olympiakos Football

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Spoilt’ Olympiakos must accept sanctions for crowd trouble, says Panathinaikos president
NEWS

‘Spoilt’ Olympiakos must accept sanctions for crowd trouble, says Panathinaikos president

Greek soccer player’s alleged doping incident prompts UEFA investigation
NEWS

Greek soccer player’s alleged doping incident prompts UEFA investigation

200 hardcore hooligans to be investigated by the Supreme Court
NEWS

200 hardcore hooligans to be investigated by the Supreme Court

Gov’t plans extra allowance for police officers at football stadiums
NEWS

Gov’t plans extra allowance for police officers at football stadiums

Man arrested in relation to soccer fan’s death
NEWS

Man arrested in relation to soccer fan’s death

Suspect detained in connection with injuring soccer player with firecracker
POLICE

Suspect detained in connection with injuring soccer player with firecracker