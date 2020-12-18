Ministries, courts and town planning offices continue to cause the greatest inconveniences to businesses when dealing with the state, with the level of satisfaction below 10%, according to the latest survey conducted by MRB on behalf of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). Those surveyed also rued the lack of any substantial improvement in 2020 compared to 2019.

On the other hand, Citizens’ Service Centers (KEP), the new digital portal gov.gr and the General Electronic Commercial Registry (GEMI), which has been operating electronically since April 2011, got the thumbs-up and were seen to be constantly improving with the provision of increased services to businesses.