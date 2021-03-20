culture-minister-welcomes-bipartisan-us-resolution-calling-for-return-of-parthenon-marbles

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni welcomed on Saturday a resolution introduced by the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues calling on the United Kingdom to return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece.

“The submission of the cross-partisan resolution…is an international action in support of Greece’s long-standing demand for the return of the Parthenon Marbles and their reunion with the monument-symbol of Western Civilization,” Mendoni said in a statement.

“This move shows that anyone who manages illegally acquired cultural property remains attached to colonial ideas. The continued illegal possession of cultural property is a matter of democracy,” she added.

the resolution was submitted ahead of the 200th anniversary of the start of Greece’s War of Independence by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Co-Chair and Co-Founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis, Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues.

“As we celebrate the bicentennial of Greek Independence from the Ottoman Empire this year, we cannot forget that Greece continues its fight to have the Parthenon Marbles – some of the country’s greatest examples of artistic expression and beauty – returned to their rightful home,” Congresswoman Maloney said in a statement.

“Art provides a window into history and its expression is liberty,” said Representative Bilirakis. “To not house and view these citizen contributions in the city they were originally intended does a disservice not only to the people of Athens, but also to the civilization that paved the path for modern democracy and freedom. I sincerely hope to see these original works and other important elements of Hellenic history finally returned to their rightful owner for future generations of proud Greeks to enjoy.”