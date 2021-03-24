soprano-anastasia-zannis-to-sing-the-national-anthem-from-the-acropolis

As part of the wider celebrations for the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence, internationally-acclaimed soprano Anastasia Zannis will perform the Greek national anthem on the Acropolis on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Accompanied by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Band, comprising the best musicians from all three branches of the armed forces, and in the presence of the Presidential Guard, Zannis will accompany the raising of the Greek flag on the ancient monument in a highly symbolic act.