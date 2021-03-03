1821 Before and After | To End-November

The Benaki Museum is offering an online preview of its monumental exhibition for the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution ahead of its physical opening to the public. Organized in cooperation with the Bank of Greece, National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank, “1821 Before and After” comprises 1,200 exhibits spread across 2,500 square meters at the Benaki’s Pireos Street annex and presents a panorama of a century of Greek history (1770-1870). To find out more, visit benaki.org.