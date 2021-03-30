WHAT'S ON

Violence against Women | March 31

Democrats Abroad Greece Women’s Caucus will hold a conversation titled “Sexual Harassment, Violence Against Women and the Pandemic” via Zoom on March 31, starting at 8 p.m.

The three speakers, Maria Alvanou, Eugenia Arsenis and Zefi Dimadama, will provide insight from their fields – law, the arts, and politics respectively – into pertinent issues including sexual harassment, the reality of #MeToo, and violence against women.

Details can be found at www.democratsabroad.org/gr.

