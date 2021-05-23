The Free and the Brave | Athens | May 25 – December 12

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents “The Free and the Brave: American Philhellenes and the Glorious Struggle of the Greeks (1776-1866),” an exhibition marking the 200-year anniversary of the Greek War of Independence. Focusing on the bonds between Greece and the United States and the similarities of their respective revolutions, the show brings together rare archival material from the ASCSA’s Gennadius Library, as well as paintings and relics from museums and private collections in Greece. For more details about the exhibition, visiting hours and safety measures, log on to ascsa.edu.gr.

Gennadius Library, ASCSA, 54 Souidias, tel 231.000.2400