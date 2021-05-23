WHAT'S ON

The Free and the Brave | Athens | May 25 – December 12

the-free-and-the-brave-athens-may-25-amp-8211-december-12

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents “The Free and the Brave: American Philhellenes and the Glorious Struggle of the Greeks (1776-1866),” an exhibition marking the 200-year anniversary of the Greek War of Independence. Focusing on the bonds between Greece and the United States and the similarities of their respective revolutions, the show brings together rare archival material from the ASCSA’s Gennadius Library, as well as paintings and relics from museums and private collections in Greece. For more details about the exhibition, visiting hours and safety measures, log on to ascsa.edu.gr.

Gennadius Library, ASCSA, 54 Souidias, tel 231.000.2400

1821 Anniversary Exhibition
READ MORE
The Battle of Sphacteria and the Siege of Navarino, as depicted by Panagiotis Zographos.
1821 ANNIVERSARY

With Love, for Greece | March 18 – December 31

1821-before-and-after-to-end-november
EXHIBTION PREVIEW

1821 Before and After | To End-November

[Greek National Gallery]
WHAT'S ON

Hymn to Freedom | To April 24

staying-fit-athens-year-round
WHAT'S ON

Staying Fit | Athens | Year-Round

aegean-inspired-ceramics-athens-to-july-21
WHAT'S ON

Aegean-Inspired Ceramics | Athens | To July 21

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
WHAT'S ON

Athens Photo World | Multiple Venues | May 21 – August 31